Hoosier bar and restaurant owners call for passage of video slot machines

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Hundreds of bar and restaurant owners across Indiana call for video gaming terminals to be allowed at their businesses.

The Indiana Licensed Beverage Association said 900 owners and operators signed a petition asking the general assembly to pass a law making it legal.

ILBA President Brad Klopfenstein said the change could save many of these businesses that have been harmed during the pandemic. If allowed, it could also bring in new customers and new ways to make money.

“It doesn’t look like they’ll get any PPE money off of this next one. In small businesses, they didn’t include bars and restaurants again. These guys, they’re out of money. They got to get it somewhere and this is the only way they feel like they can get it, and it will keep them in business,” said Alan Hanselman, Schnitzelbank co-owner.

Klopfenstein adds without the change many bars and restaurants could be forced to shut down.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

