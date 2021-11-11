Hoosier Gym to hold a screening of a never before seen version of Hoosiers

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind (WEHT) – The Hoosier Gym in Knightstown will hold a screening of a never before seen “Director’s Cut” of the movie Hoosiers on Saturday.

The special cut of the movie includes deleted scenes that were edited back into the film by two people who work at the gym. One of the editors says she was inspired to add the scenes in to fill in some “missing pieces.”

Tickets for the screening are sold out, but there will be another showing in April. Sunday is the 35th anniversary of the movie’s release.