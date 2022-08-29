INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded $63,000 in scholarships and grants to bright Indiana students.
The foundation says the scholarships are available to college students that are members of Indiana Members Credit Union.
The following ten recipients each received a $5,000 Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship:
- Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School / Indiana University
- Claire Buddenbaum, North Central High School / Indiana University
- Caroline Eads, Lawrence North High School / University of California, Berkeley
- Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School / New York University
- Grayson Cates, Bishop Chatard High School / Ball State University
- Haley Arrowood, Greenfield-Central High School / Purdue University
- Isabella Foster, Beech Grove High School / Purdue University
- Margaret Rossi, Zionsville Community High School / Purdue University
- Olivia Simon, Avon High School / Florida State University
- Sarah Hamlet, Westfield High School / Purdue University
Five grants were awarded through the Mike and Marti Ney “People Helping People” Grant Program:
- Brooke’s Place, Camp Healing Tree Project – $2,500
- George Julian Parent Teacher Student Association, A Playground to Honor Hannah Project- $2,500
- Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, Realityapolis Project – $2,500
- Westminster Neighborhood Services, Back to School Bash Project – $1,250
- St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center, Preschool Program Project – $1,250
Officials say applications are accepted annually from January 1 through February 28. For more information about the scholarship and grant programs please contact Mandy Emery, Vice President Community Involvement, Indiana Members Credit Union, at (317)554-8121, aemery@imcu.com or visit www.imf4kids.org.