INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded $63,000 in scholarships and grants to bright Indiana students.

The foundation says the scholarships are available to college students that are members of Indiana Members Credit Union.

The following ten recipients each received a $5,000 Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship:

Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School / Indiana University

Claire Buddenbaum, North Central High School / Indiana University

Caroline Eads, Lawrence North High School / University of California, Berkeley

Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School / New York University

Grayson Cates, Bishop Chatard High School / Ball State University

Haley Arrowood, Greenfield-Central High School / Purdue University

Isabella Foster, Beech Grove High School / Purdue University

Margaret Rossi, Zionsville Community High School / Purdue University

Olivia Simon, Avon High School / Florida State University

Sarah Hamlet, Westfield High School / Purdue University

Five grants were awarded through the Mike and Marti Ney “People Helping People” Grant Program:

Brooke’s Place, Camp Healing Tree Project – $2,500

George Julian Parent Teacher Student Association, A Playground to Honor Hannah Project- $2,500

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, Realityapolis Project – $2,500

Westminster Neighborhood Services, Back to School Bash Project – $1,250

St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center, Preschool Program Project – $1,250

Officials say applications are accepted annually from January 1 through February 28. For more information about the scholarship and grant programs please contact Mandy Emery, Vice President Community Involvement, Indiana Members Credit Union, at (317)554-8121, aemery@imcu.com or visit www.imf4kids.org.