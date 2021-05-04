Hoosier lottery announces funding for SW Indiana area

Ind. (WEHT) — The Hoosier Lottery is highlighting some revenue generated for Southwestern Indiana.

In 2020, the Evansville area received nearly $3 million: $1.2 million for the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and $1.7 million for local police and firefighter’ pensions.

$11 million went to the Lottery Surplus Fund, which is used in part to reduce motor vehicle excise taxes by up to 50% for Hoosier vehicle owners.

A statewide breakdown of Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) contributions is available here.

