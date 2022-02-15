INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are looking to block the Hoosier Lottery from starting online games or ticket sales without their permission.

State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online. The Indiana Senate’s tax committee on Tuesday added provisions to a bill that would require the Legislature’s approval before the state lottery commission could begin online games or ticket sales.

The move comes after reports of Hoosier Lottery staff meeting with legislative leaders to update them on possible contract changes with company that oversees the lottery’s sales and marketing operations.