Hoosier Lottery emphasizing positive play in support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a March initiative led by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), and the Hoosier Lottery is expanding awareness efforts to emphasize positive play.

The Hoosier Lottery is launching a campaign to increase public awareness of how to keep play positive, including a Positive Play Quiz available on hoosierlottery.com. The quiz allows players to assess their behaviors and beliefs about playing the lottery.

Lottery officials say positive play means enjoying the fun and entertainment of games, understanding the odds, and setting time and money limits.

The Hoosier Lottery is also announcing the creation of the Indiana Responsible Gaming Committee, a sub-committee of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling.

The NCPG reports that an estimated two million adults in the US meet the criteria for severe gambling problems, which includes gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. Someone who engages in problem gambling may also have aggravating circumstances such as alcohol or substance abuse, financial issues or depression.

March commences a three-month advocacy effort for Hoosier Lottery with Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March, Financial Literacy in April, and Beneficiary Appreciation Month in May.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)