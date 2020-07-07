Hoosier Lottery Executive Director elected President of Multi-State Lottery Association

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hoosier Lottery Logo Web

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Monnett Taylor was elected as the Board President of the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Taylor was first appointed as Executive Director in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence and was reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2016. Taylor is the 31st Multi-State Lottery Association President and the first Hoosier to hold the title.

It’s my honor to help lead the 38 member lotteries with a strategic plan to help each one responsibly maximize profits for all the good causes they support

Sarah Monnett Taylor

Taylor previously served as Vice President of the Multi-State Lottery Association and chaired the Audit Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories