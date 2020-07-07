Hoosier Lottery Executive Director elected President of Multi-State Lottery Association

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Monnett Taylor was elected as the Board President of the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Taylor was first appointed as Executive Director in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence and was reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2016. Taylor is the 31st Multi-State Lottery Association President and the first Hoosier to hold the title.

It’s my honor to help lead the 38 member lotteries with a strategic plan to help each one responsibly maximize profits for all the good causes they support Sarah Monnett Taylor

Taylor previously served as Vice President of the Multi-State Lottery Association and chaired the Audit Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

