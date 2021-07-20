Hoosier Lottery executive director re-elected Board President of Multi-State Lottery Association

INDIANAPOLIS – The Board of Directors of the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) re-elected Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, to lead as Board President for Fiscal Year 2022. Taylor has served as MUSL Board President since July 2020 and prior to that role served as Board Vice President. She is the first ever MUSL President to serve from the Hoosier Lottery.

“It’s a privilege to continue to lead (MUSL) as we set our sights on exciting days ahead for the Powerball brand,” Taylor said. “Our mission remains to provide our Member Lotteries with world-class games to maximize profits responsibly for good causes. We will be focused on sales of existing products and continued innovation.”

The Multi-State Lottery Association is a non-profit association that assists its 38 member lotteries in multi-jurisdictional game development. All profits are retained by the individual lotteries and are used to fund projects or purposes approved by their authorizing legislatures.

Taylor is a Greencastle, Ind. native. She’s a graduate of Greencastle HS and Indiana University. Taylor was first appointed as Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery by former Governor Mike Pence in 2013. She was appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb in 2016 and reappointed in 2020.