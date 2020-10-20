Hoosier National Forest temporarily closing section of forest for maintenance

BEDFORD, Ind., (WEHT) Hoosier National Forest will be closing off certain sections of the forest Thursday and Friday for maintenance. The affected areas are bound on the west by SR 446, the north by Tower Ridge Rd, and on the south and east by Hunter Creek Rd.

Tower Ridge Rd will also be closed from Last Horse Ln to Hunter Creek Rd.

The closed off areas include portions of the Charles C. Deam Wilderness, Grubb Ridge Trailhead, Blackwell Horse Camp, Brooks Cabin, Cope Hollow Trail, Martin Hollow Trail and Hunter Creek Trail.

The parts of Charles C. Deam Wilderness and Tower Ridge Road not closed are accessible from the west via Hays Road or Hunter Creek Road.

Approximately 0.7 miles of the trail is going to be rerouted due to poor location and improper drainage. Heavy horse use has also compromised trail sustainability, and trail braiding is occurring with new user-made trails damaging vegetation.

Trail braiding, or widening, has occurred as a result of a saturated area on Cope Hollow Trail.

Water-logged section of Cope Hollow Trail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: