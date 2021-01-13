Hoosiers testify on employer vaccination bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question facing Indiana lawmakers as Senate Bill 74 came to the Pensions and Labor committee Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit employers from requiring anyone to receive any immunization as a requirement for employment. The hearing comes after a Gallup poll published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed 48 percent of people support employers requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, whereas only 38 percent of people said they did not support that.

Committee members heard about an hour’s worth of testimony, including from Spencer County woman Sandy Spaetti, who supports the bill.

I feel that it is imperative that every individual maintain their right to bodily autonomy and bodily integrity, no employer should be able to mandate a medical procedure as a contingency of employment. Sandy Spaetti

Not everyone agrees, though. Opponents of the bill say there are enough protections in place already for people with medical or religious exemptions to immunizations. Still, others say the protections do not go far enough and that some employers are not accepting religious exemptions to receiving a vaccine.

The committee did not vote on the bill Wednesday and there is no timetable for a vote yet.

