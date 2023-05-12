HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of scammers before heading to the Indy 500.

Rokita says, “As Indiana prepares for thousands of race fans, I encourage Hoosiers to exercise caution before purchasing their tickets, paying for parking, or making any online reservations. If you believe you’ve been scammed, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

A news release says many counterfeit passes and tickets appear to be authentic, but track staffers can spot a fake right away. Officials say in the past, race fans have made it all the way to the gate and then turned away for fake parking passes or tickets.

Rokita offers the following tips to avoid scams:

Purchase items directly from IMS whenever possible.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you may have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

Call the hotel directly before your trip to let them know you’re on the way.

Check the reviews for the hotel or wherever you’re staying.

Look for warning signs, like prices that seem a little too low or website addresses that seem odd.

Get email confirmations for all reservations and tickets.

Hoosiers are encouraged to contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts. You can file a complaint online by visiting this page or by calling 1-800-382-5516.