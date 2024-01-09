INDIANA (WANE) — With 2023 at a close and the world seeming to get more expensive by the day, let’s look at how teacher salaries have adapted to meet or not meet the growing costs.

According to data collected by the National Education Association, the average educator pay has not kept up with inflation. Teachers are making on average $3,644 less than 10 years ago, meaning even with an increase being seen each year in average salaries it still is not keeping up with the cost of living.

Indiana ranked 39 in the United States for the average teacher salary at $54,596 while the average for the United States sits at $66,745. Compared to the minimum living wage, of $50,562, the average salary makes just over the amount needed for 1 adult and 1 child to have an adequate standard of living.

The average starting salary within the United States increased 2.5% from the previous year at $42,844. In the state of Indiana, the average teacher’s starting salary is $40,959 a year, ranking 29 in the nation.

While Indiana salaries are less than the average for the United States, Indiana is a collective bargaining state, meaning that teachers as a part of a union can actively bargain contracts for pay. According to the stats from the National Education Association, this makes teachers in the state of Indiana likely to earn 25% more on average.

Overall the United States struggles to pay teachers what they deserve or what they may need to get paid to live a comfortable life in the United States. So how can we support teachers through this pay crisis? Legislative support is one of the best ways. Teacher salaries have become a legislative issue in most states as teacher shortages have become high due to low wages and burnout. Indiana State Representative Sheila Klinker recently proposed House Bill 1037 which asks that by June of 2025, Indiana raise the minimum salary for teachers to $60,000 a year from the current minimum of $40,000.

If you want other ways to support teachers beyond legislation being actively involved in your local schools is the best way. As a parent, you can volunteer your time or even donate classroom materials to help costs or alleviate stress on teachers. Beyond that show love to teachers, as they often work more than just when your child may be in the classroom.