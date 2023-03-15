EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and the Hoosier Lottery is taking part in the initiative.

Lottery officials say this is an initiative they take part in all year long, not just in the month of March.

The Hoosier Lottery added a section to their website to promote their “Positive Play” program, which encourages players to keep play positive by setting a limit, knowing their game and keeping it fun.

Sarah Taylor with the Hoosier Lottery tells Eyewitness News they are very invested in combating the issue.

“We decided to message in recent years to the whole community of players to support this positive play message so that we reinforce the good play and healthy habits, and in turn are able to encourage those that might need assistance to remember that on our tickets, back of our play slips, and other things, we have a special hotline number that they can reach,” she says.

The website also features resources, a play tracking calculator and a positive play quiz. Click here for more information.