KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a woman Monday accused of helping her daughter take a child from a home.

The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office filed burglary and interference with custody charges against 61-year-old Robin Spence.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Kokomo around 1:13 p.m. on July 12 after an 11-month-old child went missing. Investigators described the child as last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

The child was found in Ohio later that evening.

Court documents showed that the child’s grandmother was the child’s caretaker that day. She claimed she went to another room, and when she came out, the child was gone. She told investigators that the car seat and diaper bag were missing. She also told police she believed the child’s mother, April Spence, and Robin Spence took the child.

Investigators said that the child’s father had full custody, and April Spence had a scheduled visitation supervised by Child Protective Services but canceled it.

Investigators obtained video from surveillance cameras at the apartment building. Court documents showed Robin Spence was driving a Ford Escape around 9:57 a.m., the exact description of the vehicle the police were looking for.

Another video investigators obtained showed three people exiting the back of the apartment building, one carrying a baby in a car seat, investigators said.

April Spence communicated with CPS; police traced the cellphone location and the vehicle to Mercer County, Ohio. Officers located the child in the back seat of Spence’s vehicle, according to court documents. She also has not been charged at this time.