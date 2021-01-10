Human remains found in Daviess County are that of man missing since 2019

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. — Human remains found in the Maysville area last fall have been determined to be those of a missing Daviess County man.

Through DNA testing, investigators were able to identify Dan Grannan, who had been missing since August of 2019, according to Sheriff Gary Allison. No cause of death was reported.

When Grannan was first reported missing, his daughter, Lori Grannan Jones, told WAWV that he left his car, his wallet and his rescue inhaler behind.

The remains were located Sept. 12, 2020 in a heavily wooded area along CR 300 West and Hawkins Creek. Deputies and investigators from the sheriff’s office, along with crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police, responded to process the area.

Allison noted the Grannan family has been notified. The family is currently in the process of making funeral arrangements.

All leads and information are still being investigated by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information should call (812) 254-1060.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)

