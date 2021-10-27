Hunters needed to help hungry Hoosiers

(WEHT) – According to Feeding America, over 800,000 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity, a third of which are children. Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children, which is why it’s important for food banks and pantries to have access to meat. Sadly, meat tends to be one of the more difficult commodities for them to find.

In these difficult times, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind all hunters that they have a deer donation program. In order to donate to the their “Meat” the Need initiative, they say all you need to do is take your deer in to your local, participating meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“We envision communities in which everyone has access to nutritious food – a basic human right. We are so grateful for all of our supporters who have helped us accomplish so very much over the years, helping to keep our mission of feeding our communities most vulnerable, going strong.” stated Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.

The donation comes with no charge, and afterwards the meat will be given to local hunger relief agencies. To learn more about Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry and their mission, you can do so on their website here.