Hunters spur increase in number of deer tested for CWD

A total of 893 wild deer in Indiana were tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) through the end of the 2020-21 deer season, an increase from the 823 tested in 2019.

According to DNR, CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio but has not been detected CWD in Indiana to date.

CWD is a fatal neurologic disease that affects white-tailed deer. It is transmitted directly through body fluids or indirectly through the contamination of soil, plants, and water.

According to the CDC, there have been no cases of CWD in humans. But in areas where CWD is known to be present, the CDC recommends that hunters have deer tested before eating the meat.

Although DNR collects wild deer samples for CWD testing throughout the year, most deer health samples are collected from hunters during the fall.

Any deer hunters who had samples tested for CWD during the 2020-21 deer season can check sample results at reportsickanimal.dnr.IN.gov/search.

