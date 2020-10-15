Huntingburg named “The Best Small Town in Indiana”

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)– Huntingburg is the best small town in the Hoosier state according to tripsavvy.com. Several natives tell Eyewitness News they didn’t expect their town to receive this honor. Even the mayor was shocked.

“I did send an email and said, ‘How was this chosen?’ Part of the things they were looking for was unique opportunities in communities. League Stadium is one of those unique things. There’s not too many communities our size that have a motion picture based in your hometown. Actually there’s been two,” explained Huntingburg Mayor Dennis Spinner.

The fact that “Hard Rain” and “A League of Their Own” were filmed in Huntingburg is something most natives say is their own claim to fame.

“I got the autograph from Randy Quaid. He played sheriff for ‘Hard Rain,'” said Huntingburg native, Gary Underwood. “My dad and my sister in law and my mom were in ‘League of Their Own’ down at the stadium because I live a block from there.”

The article credits Huntingburg’s town square for its small town charm, making it a great place to film movies.

Huntingburg’s Mayor said their downtown would not be what is it today without the community’s support.

“The dedication of our merchants to continue to make the downtown thrive and the investment that has been made by our local people are all part of this recognition,” said Mayor Spinner.

Aside from all the shops and restaurants lining the cobblestone Main Street, community members say it’s the big hearts filling their small town which makes it a place like no other.

“Small town people get along with everybody you know,” said Underwood.

“When something happens in Huntingburg, everybody gets behind it and that energy is something that’s driven me for a long time. It inspires me in the office I hold today,” said Mayor Spinner.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)