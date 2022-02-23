INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Baseball legend Gil Hodges is still snatching up honors like he did baseballs as a first baseman. The Indiana House advanced efforts to memorialize the late baseball legend and Indiana native by naming a bridge on I-69 in Columbus the “Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.”

Author of House Resolution 19 State Rep. Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh) said the Major League Baseball star was born in Princeton and spent the earlier half of his life in the Marine Corps. He received a Bronze Star for actions taken in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 before returning home.

Hodges continued his baseball career after leaving the military. He received the first three Gold Glove Awards in the National League as a first baseman and was the National League’s Grand Slam leader at retirement in 1963.

Hodges won two World Series as a player in 1955 and 1959 and he played alongside the legendary Jackie Robinson on the Brooklyn Dodgers.

”Gil is a local legend who is a great example of what Hoosiers are capable of,” Ledbetter said. “He selflessly left baseball early in his career in order to sign up for the military and fight for our country in World War II. He lived a life of service and we are proud that he was born in Indiana. He deserves to have a bridge in memory of his accomplishments.”

Hodges was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021. Princeton High School’s baseball stadium is named after him.

A bridge spanning the East Fork of the White River in northern Pike County on State Road 57 bears his name. The section of I-69 being named after Hodges is over the East Fork of the White River located in Columbus.

“Hodges was one of the finest baseball players of the 1950s and his legacy is unmatched,” said co-author of the resolution State Rep. Shane Lindauer (R-Jasper). “He’s a Hoosier leader deserving of recognition.”

Hodges became the manager of the New York Mets after he retired as a player and led them to be World Series champions in 1969 before passing in 1972.