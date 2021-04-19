I-69 Finish Line offers interactive maps to help drivers through construction

INDIANA (WEHT) — There’s now a new and improved way for you to keep tabs on the I-69 finish line. The project’s namesake website now features updated videos and maps to help drivers navigate through the construction.

In addition to project update videos, three new maps look at long term road closures, restrictions and county by county data for each phase of the project. The interactive maps show drivers where to expect construction and gives a closer look at what lies ahead for INDoT crews.

INDoT plans to fully open I-69 to traffic again in late 2024.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)