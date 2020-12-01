I Grow Chicago announces the most giving states

(WEHT) Many people will come together in an effort to transform their communities by doing good in honor of Giving Tuesday.
In an effort to raise awareness for Giving Tuesday, I Grow Chicago analyzed volunteer data from the Corporation of National & Community Service to find out which states volunteer the most. They looked at the most recent data from 2018 for state and city-level volunteering data and their own Connecting Communities survey for individual volunteer experiences.
Among cities doing the most good, Indianapolis, IN is in 6th place with 43% of volunteers donating 52 million hours of their time per year. Indiana as a whole ranks 19 out of 50 states.
Generationally, Baby Boomers clock the most time at 2.2 billion hours, but Generation X claims the most volunteers with 36 percent. 28 percent of Millennials volunteered for a total of 1.5 billion hours in 2017.
