HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is issuing an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM 2.5 ) in the air for July 16.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The local areas under this alert include:

Evansville

Huntingburg

Mount Vernon

Princeton

Rockport

Tell City

All other cities in Southwest Indiana

IDEM encourages everyone to help by making changes to daily habits. These changes are:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning.