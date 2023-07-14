HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is issuing an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air for July 16.
Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The local areas under this alert include:
- Evansville
- Huntingburg
- Mount Vernon
- Princeton
- Rockport
- Tell City
- All other cities in Southwest Indiana
IDEM encourages everyone to help by making changes to daily habits. These changes are:
- Carpool or use public transportation.
- Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
- Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
- Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
- Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
- Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
- Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning.
PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Sensitive Groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.