HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) warns people to watch for a plant fungus in their Christmas decorations.

IDNR says in 2011 a fungus called boxwood blight was found in North Carolina. Since then, it has spread to 24 states, including Indiana where it was found in December of 2018. The exact origin and source of the introduction of this disease to the U.S. is not known. There have been multiple interceptions at garden centers and on Christmas decorations in Indiana.

Officials say symptoms of infected boxwood leaves include dark-brown leaf spots with a tan center. Eventually, leaves turn brown from the tip down and drop from the stem, causing multiple bare branches. Long, thin black streaks can also be seen on infected stems. Boxwood blight appears as small, black spots present on the leaves and stems of infected boxwoods. There are other diseases that can look similar, but boxwood blight is distinguished by producing rapid defoliation of infected plants resulting in death.

A media release says the best approach to this pathogen is to prevent its introduction into the landscape. Preventive treatments are available, but these treatments are only designed to protect plants from becoming infected with the fungus.

IDNR says if anyone notices symptoms on boxwoods used in holiday decorations or in their home plantings, they should contact the DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology at 1-866-NO-EXOTIC or email a photo to DEPP@dnr.IN.gov.