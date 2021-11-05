IDOE releases reading results for spring, summer 2021

(INDIANA) – The Indiana Department of Education released certified results from the spring and summer 2021 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) assessment, which measures the development of foundational reading skills by third grade.

“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously in Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Literacy is vital to ensure Indiana’s students are prepared to explore and experience a variety of pathways, and that’s why we’re working to empower Indiana’s schools and educators with research-based, proven strategies to support our students as they learn to read.”

IREAD-3 results show that nearly one in every five Hoosier third grade students (18.8 percent) did not achieve reading proficiency on IREAD-3. Beyond just proficiency rates, an analysis across student populations shows a significant literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.

Here’s a look at the percentage of ELA proficiency at each grade level in the EVSC. You can visit the IDOE website to see proficiency for math, science and social studies.