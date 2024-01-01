INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis firefighter was killed in one of the new year’s first homicide cases.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to an incident near Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They found a white truck had been involved in a crash; two people—an adult male and an adult female—were found dead inside.

IMPD detectives believe both individuals had been shot and are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Indianapolis Fire Department identified one of the victims as IFD Engineer Justin D. Boyd. Boyd, known as “JB” among his peers, was the engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift and had served with the department since May 27, 2014. He was a member of Recruit Class 79.

He is survived by his wife, Samiya Boyd, and two children: son, Justin Boyd III (21), and daughter Jailyn Boyd (24), IFD said.

IFD Chief Ernest Malone issued a statement about Boyd’s passing:

“We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well-loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.” IFD Chief Ernest Malone

The case remains under investigation.