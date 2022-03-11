FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man from Flora, Ill. has been arrested by Illinois State Police for drug induced homicide after a woman was found dead in her vehicle in Clay County.

ISP announced the arrest of Phillip Blaine Henson, a 52-year-old from Flora, in a news release Wednesday, saying he has been charged with Drug Induced Homicide, a Class X Felony.

Police were originally called to a death investigation in Flora on Nov. 17, 2021, the release said. A woman, later identified as Stephanie L. Harrell, a 54-year-old also from Flora, was found dead in her vehicle parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street, just north of US Highway 50 in Clay County, police said.

Henson was charged with Drug Induced Homicide, filed in the Circuit Court for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Illinois in Clay County, on Tuesday, police said. He is currently detained at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville with bond of $1,000,000, 10% to apply.

No further information is available at this time, police said. This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.