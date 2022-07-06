ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Residents all across Fort Wayne remained without power Wednesday morning after strong storms rolled through the area Tuesday evening and because of the extent of damage, I&M may not be able to restore power to everyone until late Thursday.

The storms and damaging high winds took down trees and limbs and damaged utility equipment. This video is from Brandriff Street, in the area of Taylor Street and South Calhoun Street:

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, I&M reported 11,800 customers were without power in the Fort Wayne area. The National Weather Service reports that Tuesday’s rainfall tied a record for the most rain ever in a day at Fort Wayne International Airport where 2.83 inches fell. However some areas saw significantly more rain.

A trampoline hangs on power line along Southway Drive on July 6, 2022.

The utility is still assessing how many wires have been downed, and the extent of damage. However, restoration may be affected by more rain and storms in the forecast; traffic issues, including debris in the

roadways and extensive repair work; flooding and standing water; and the heat.

I&M said they understand a power outage is inconvenient for their customers and communities, and they appreciate patience as crews work safely to restore power.

I&M is reminding everyone of several safety precautions:

Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on the app or website, or call 911.

Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.

Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

Driving conditions. Many roads may be blocked or strewn with debris and some areas are flooded. Take it slow, watch for hazards, and keep an eye out for first responders and utility crews working in or near roads.

Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

The heat index is very high. Safety is the top priority for I&M employees and customers with an increased focused on hydration due to the heat.

I&M urges the general public not to approach the crews. For everyone’s safety, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

See the location and status of outages using the I&M outage map.