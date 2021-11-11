Impaired driver crashes through main gate of Indiana State Prison

LAPORTE CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man faces OWI charges after police say he crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers received a call about a possible impaired driver on U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area, but initial attempts to find the vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Silverado, were unsuccessful.

Within minutes, dispatchers received calls about a vehicle matching the Silverado’s description driving through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene and determined the driver, identified as Robert D. Merriman, 62, of Winamac, IN, had been drinking alcohol. Police say a chemical test showed Merriman had a .14% BAC.

Merriman was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he is preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangering), operating while intoxicated, and criminal trespass.

A mug shot was not immediately available.