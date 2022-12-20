INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives arrested a man for his suspected role in a series of gas station and retail store robberies over a two-month span.

According to IMPD, Damon Smithson was identified as the suspect in a Shell gas station robbery on November 28. Police learned Smithson already had an active arrest warrant for another robbery.

Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect in the following robberies:

10/19/2022: Circle K – 9599 N. Meridian St

10/24/2022: Speedway – 5990 E. 71 st St

St 11/17/2022: Speedway – 6198 Allisonville Rd

11/28/2022: Shell – 5020 E 62 nd St

St 12/06/2022: CVS – 2330 E 46 th St

St 12/08/2022: Family Dollar – 5135 N Keystone Ave

Smithson was arrested on Dec. 13 when detectives saw him leaving a home in the 3600 block of Rural Street.

According to online court records, Smithson allegedly committed the most recent robberies while he was on work release for another robbery he committed in 2020.

Smithson has been convicted of at least five different robberies offenses since 1999.