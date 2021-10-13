IMPD investigates 5 homicides: What happened, plus when and where

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its latest series of homicides. The deaths of five people from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning are now under investigation by detectives. It brings the yearly count to 217 homicides.

3 bodies found on south side, 8 p.m. Tuesday

It began around 8 p.m. Tuesday when an off-duty IMPD officer found 3 bodies while doing a routine property check in the 4400 block of S. Meridian Street.

The bodies were located in a remote area, and police have not released any information about the victims including age or sex. It’s also unclear how long the bodies may have been there before they were discovered.

While the cause of death is unknown, police confirm this is being treated as a homicide investigation.

“If this was due to firearms or stabbing, that has yet to be determined. That will come out as our partners at the Marion County Coroners Office determine the cause of the death,” said William Young, a public information officer for IMPD.

Woman shot, killed on north side, 10:35 p.m. Tuesday

Two and a half hours later around 10:35 p.m., police were sent to a shooting in the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way.

A woman was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Man killed in northeast side shooting, 1 a.m. Wednesday

IMPD investigated another deadly shooting in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a shooting was reported near W. 30th and Kenmore Avenue.

Police found a man in an alley who had been shot. He was declared deceased by medics.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Non-deadly shootings

IMPD also responded to two non-fatal shooting reports, including a shooting walk-in at Community East Hospital. That was around 6:20 p.m. We do not have any information on the victim.

Another person was shot around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. Bradbury Avenue. The victim’s condition is not clear.