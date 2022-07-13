INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Indy’s southeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms homicide detectives were on the scene in the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive Tuesday afternoon after a man and woman were found dead in a hot tub. Police say it appears they were there for an extended period of time.

As of the time of this report, police do not suspect foul play in the case. We will provide updates as they become available.