INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man accused of killing two people on New Year’s Day.

IMPD said officers arrested Jason Lapsley in the deaths of 45-year-old Justin Boyd and 42-year-old Jasmine Ivy. Online jail records show Lapsley, 52, was booked Monday on two counts of murder.

The two were found dead in a truck near Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 5:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Investigators couldn’t initially say if the two had been shot or suffered some other type of trauma.

The pickup truck was off the road, police said, and officers were originally dispatched for a reported vehicle crash.

IMPD later said that detectives believed both were shot and investigated the case as a homicide.

Jason Lapsley/Marion County Jail

“We’re just feeling a huge loss. Words can’t put it into context,” said Jasmine’s cousin, Darren Thomas.

Jasmine’s family says she had recently finished law school and leaves behind a daughter as well as a large group of friends and family.

“She meant so much to so many of us and was the centerpiece of the family and brought us together,” said Thomas.

Boyd, known as “JB” among his peers, was a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department. He’d been with IFD since 2014, the department said. He’s survived by his wife and two children.

“As an agency, our hearts go out to firefighter Boyd and the young lady that was killed in this tragic incident,” said IMPD officer William Young.

For their part, IMPD credits the community’s cooperation for helping them arrest 52-year-old Jason Lapsley for the double murder just hours after the killings.

“The community is always key when we solve a homicide or any crime for that matter,” said Young.

Justin “JB” Boyd/photo via Indianapolis Fire Department

According to court records, the suspect didn’t talk to police but provided a convoluted story to Boyd’s friends and family.

Lapsley claimed he was getting a ride home from Boyd and shot two people he didn’t recognize because he thought they had carjacked him and his brother.

Shortly after the crash police got a 911 call from someone who said they shot someone trying to carjack him and his brother. Police responded to the area but didn’t find the caller. The phone used for that call was traced to Lapsley.

Police then spoke to Boyd’s son and two other long-time family friends.

Boyd’s son said the suspect came to his home and asked where Boyd was. Boyd’s son said he thought Boyd had taken Jason home.

Lapsley claimed that he fell asleep on the ride home and when he woke up two different people were in the car. He said the guy driving did not look like Boyd.

Lapsley said he asked where his brother was and the driver told him, “Don’t worry about it, I’m taking you home.” Jason said the female kept making clicking sounds like she was racking a gun. Lapsley said he didn’t know who the people were, so he pulled out a gun and shot them in the back.

Although there are inferences in the court records that Boyd and Lapsley are brothers, the court documents don’t explicitly state they are related. Boyd’s son referred to Lapsley as “Uncle Jason.”

Jasmine Ivy/photo provided

Whatever the true motive, Jasmine’s loved ones are focused on their family and not the accused killer.

“We’re really still hurting. We haven’t talked about the suspect. We’re just thinking about Jasmine,” said Thomas.

The flag at Fire Station 6 where Boyd worked has been lowered to half-staff.

IFD released a lengthy written statement following news of the arrest.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), The Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association (IBFA) and the family of IFD Engineer Justin Boyd, thank the community and the media for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. Respectfully, we are collectively declining any requests for interviews as we are all still processing the devastating events that unfolded yesterday morning. The family requests that you allow them time to grieve and refrain from contacting them. The IFD and BFA have nothing else to provide other than what we are updating via this media release. We appreciate the efforts of the community, officers and detectives on IMPD who diligently worked every lead to make an arrest yesterday regarding this homicide. Please continue to hold both of the families involved, in your prayers.

Justin Boyd “JB” will be fondly remembered on the IFD as a hard working, hard charging firefighter who’s instincts on the fireground were second to none. Straight out of recruit school he was assigned to the “B” Shift where he remained during his career. He went “regular” at IFD Station 6 spending the majority of his time on Ladder 6 although he did a brief stint on Engine 6. He was definitely a “ladder guy.” Throughout his career, Justin spent time mentoring new firefighters and many requested assignment at Station 6 because he took them under his wing and made them feel so welcome.

Born and raised in Ft. Wayne, IN, Justin attended Ft. Wayne North Side High School. He went on to attend both University of Findlay and the University of St. Francis but did not obtain a degree. Between 2004 -2007 Justin was an Assistant Varsity Football Coach at Northwest High School and he also coached Little League Football for the Pike Township Football League. Justin has been a professional barber for over 26 years and co-owned the Universal Barbershop at 73rd and Michigan Rd. JB was known for his gift of gab, sense of humor and for encouraging young men, who came through the shop, to consider joining the fire service – most especially the IFD.

He was an active member of the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, the IFD Basketball Team, which competes for yearly bragging rights against IMPD and participated for many years as part of the Dress For Success event as a firefighter escort for the models on stage. For the last 8 years, Justin was part of the IFD Deputy Fire Marshal team who worked events and football games at Lucas Oil Stadium, helping keep a watchful eye on fire safety during Colts games. He had just worked the Colts / Raiders game on Sunday.

One story that perfectly illustrates who Justin was at his core, happened in 2019 after leaving Lucas Oil Stadium. He noticed a young man about the age of 14, outside of the stadium and engaged him in conversation. Quickly assessing that the young man was in need of help, Justin, often described as a “big teddy bear,” put him up in a hotel and contacted social services. Together they worked to find him housing and additional resources. Eventually the young man reconnected with his family. In recognition for his good deed, he received a challenge coin from his Battalion Chief – which brought Justin a few tears as he said this young man reminded him so much of his son, he knew he had to help.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities of both victims on Tuesday. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

The suspect is being held without bond on preliminary charges of murder. It will be up to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to file formal charges in the case.