IN Democratic Party celebrating U.S. House passing bipartisan infrastructure deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Friday night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and delayed consideration of the multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill.

The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement to celebrate the U.S. House passing the elements of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

“When Joe Biden was sworn in as President, he promised Americans and Hoosiers that he would tell it straight and work across the aisle to form bipartisan coalitions to solve some of the most pressing problems facing the United States.” said Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act accomplishes this goal and thanks to U.S. Congressmen André Carson and Frank Mrvan, this bill delivers for all of Indiana on issues like broadband internet, roads and bridges, and public transit while also forcing partisanship to take a back seat.”

Indiana Democrats say they look forward to the U.S. Congress passing the remainder of the Build Back Better agenda via reconciliation so that Hoosier families will have the opportunity to get affordable childcare, universal Pre-K, and additional access to Indiana’s HIP 2.0 program.

