IN Focus: McCormick discusses vaccine impact for Indiana schools, potential run for governor

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers across the state are getting ready – and getting informed – as children ages 5 to 11 years old may soon be able to recieve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA recently cleared the lower-dose version for kids, paving the way for a full approval that could come as early as this week.

Statehouse reporter Kristen Eskow recently spoke with former State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick to get her view on the new group eligible for vaccinations. While she feels that schools are doing their job encouraging parents to vaccinate their children, Dr. McCormick wants to see more outside help with educating Hoosiers about the facts.

“We’re gonna have to have some outside entity help with that, as far as education and really promoting [vaccination] and being an advocate to get that done,” Dr. McCormick said.

Dr. McCormick hasn’t ruled out a run for governor, saying that there is a lot of time between now and 2024 to consider her own family commitments, as wells as address the issues Hoosiers are currently facing. If she were elected governor, Dr. McCormick would support a vaccine mandate for educators, saying that it would be a positive step in having students and staff safe from COVID-19.

“We’re in a national pandemic that we’ve never seen before, and just when we think we’re on the other end of it, we have huge surges,” Dr. McCormick said. “There is a vaccination, we should celebrate that and utilize the sciences behind that.”

