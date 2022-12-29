INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced a $20 million settlement with Google to resolve Indiana’s lawsuit against Google for its location tracking practices.

Officials say AG Rokita filed a separate, independent lawsuit when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. As a result, Indiana received approximately twice as much money as it would have received as part of the settlement that was later reached with the 40 states that did not file lawsuits against Google.

“This settlement is another manifestation of our steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive schemes,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We will continue holding these companies accountable for their improper manipulation of consumers.”

A news release says Google’s practices became widely known following a 2018 story by the Associated Press. After that story, multiple states began investigating Google’s location tracking practices.

AG Rokita’s office says, as detailed in Indiana’s lawsuit, Google uses location data collected from users to build detailed user profiles and target ads, but Google has deceived and misled users about its practices since at least 2014.

AG Rokita pursued litigation against Google because even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines. Officials say such data can be used to infer personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status or participation in support groups, as well as major life events such as marriage and the birth of children.

You can read the lawsuit below.