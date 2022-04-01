INDIANA (WEHT) – At the Indiana Statehouse, proposals to legalize medical or recreational marijuana ultimately died this session.

But one Hoosier state lawmaker says that this move from the House of Representatives could force Indiana to set statewide regulations for marijuana. “I think it will be the pressure to go ahead and hold a hearing which we have never been able to have a hearing during the session on marijuana. I think that would be the first step and hopefully we could push it through quickly.” Said State Rep. Sue Errington, a Democrat from Muncie.

So far, thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes. Eighteen states allow recreational use – including Illinois and Michigan.