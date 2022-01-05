In midst of recalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita encourages Hoosiers to take advantage of solutions

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging all Hoosiers who bought recalled items to take advantage of the solutions available to them.

“With ongoing supply chain issues, Hoosiers should not have to tolerate products that don’t work,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “If you purchased an item in December that has been recalled, then you should immediately stop using the product and see what forms of reimbursement the company that sold or manufactured the product is offering.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) serves protect Indiana residents from bad business practices and will take legal action in response to violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, and other consumer-related laws.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following products were recalled in December:

If someone believes they recently bought a recalled product, they should stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to December, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.