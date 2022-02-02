IN National Guard mobilized to help Hoosiers amid ice storm

The Indiana departments of Homeland Security, Health, and National Guard will have a chance to meet with first responders during part of a statewide tour called “Operation Force Multiplier.” (Logo courtesy in.ng.mil)

INDIANA (WEHT) — Officials say approximately 240 Indiana National Guardsmen responded to the governor’s call to assist state and local civil authorities to prevent the loss of life due to severe winter weather conditions throughout the Hoosier state.

A total of 60 highway teams will assist along Hoosier highways with 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central and 14 in the south, with an additional six ready to move to areas of the state with extreme weather impacts.

National Guard officials tell us the Hoosier Guardsmen will be based in their armories throughout the state: South Bend, Lafayette, Gary, Fort Wayne, Lawrence, Terre Haute, Richmond, Camp Atterbury, New Albany, Evansville, Bloomington and Scottsburg.

They advise that all Hoosiers are advised to stay off the roads and remember to call 911 for assistance if stranded on the roadway.