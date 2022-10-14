INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana health officials are encouraging people to get flu vaccinations after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season.

“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year, and people who live with kids under six months should get vaccinated. Officials say that healthcare workers are also urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.

Officials say it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. This year’s flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, Box said.

Officials say some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Those most at risk for complications from flu include pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised and the elderly.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

Indiana health officials say people can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and staying home when sick. Practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

To learn more about influenza or to view the IDOH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday, click here.