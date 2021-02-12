In-person jury trials in SW Indiana expected to resume in April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The court anticipates the resumption of in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana on Monday, April 5. Additionally, the Clerk’s Offices in all divisions will reopen to the public on February 16.

The Clerk may temporarily excuse any person summoned for jury service upon a showing of undue hardship or extreme inconvenience, but the potential juror will be summoned again for jury service at a later date or be reinserted into the jury wheel. Until the Court orders otherwise, upon a person’s written request, the Clerk shall temporarily excuse for undue hardship or extreme inconvenience any potential juror who:

At the time of request has ongoing symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive for COVID-19; Is in a category deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infection by the CDC or federal, state, or local public health authorities; Is quarantined due to exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19;