In-person reunions underway at Hoosier nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing homes across Indiana are finally meeting state guidelines to open up outdoor visitation.

The criteria was released about two weeks ago but many places are still waiting to qualify.

Cumberland Trace in Plainfield facilitated outdoor visits for the first time Wednesday.

“Look who is there, you know that lady?” asked Jan Mullins to her daughter Kelli as they exited the car.

Every day since March, Mullins has been chatting with her mother electronically or through a window of the nursing home.

“That was tough, and gut wrenching,” said Mullins.

She feared she wouldn’t get the chance to see her again in person.

“I was terrified,” said Mullins. “I thought they are going to call me and say ‘Whoops, somebody has got it, we can’t,’ I was thrilled last night when I got the email.”

And so was her daughter, Kelli even though she still can’t do what she misses most.

“Holding her hand and telling her that I love her,” said Kelli.

Melissa Gast is a Memory Care Facilitator at Cumberland Trace. She takes care of Mullin’s mother who has Dementia. Gast said meeting state guidelines to offer outdoor visitation was a lot of hard work. The biggest challenge was telling families they still can’t touch their loved ones. But Gast said this moment to see them together in person made it all worth it.

“Just to see them walk up and um, sorry,” said Gast as she wiped away tears.

She didn’t just grow close to them.

“We’re their family right now,” she said, still fighting back tears.

Gast hopes the facility stays COVID-19 free so they can continue to visit. This one included an update on Kelli’s new hair.

“This time she went blonde and blue, what do you think about her blue hair?” said Mullins to her mother as she pointed to Kelli sitting six feet away.

Mullins read her mom a poem that reminded jan of her fear of snakes. She reminisced about the time her mother saw one in the past and reminded her mom how funny it was.

“It’s called “snake problem,” she said before she continued reading the poem. It was about a snake that twisted its body to spell the words, ‘I love you.’”

“That’s how we feel about you, Mom,” said Mullins, choking up a little.

They didn’t leave without sharing dozens of ‘I love you’s’ ‘I miss you’s’ and memories.

“Going shopping and going out to eat,” said Mullins to her mom. “You were the shopper, you would touch everything in the store.”

They’re all looking forward to the day when restrictions are in the past. Gast hopes people will continue taking precautions so that can happen.

“That’s going to be a wonderful day,” said Gast.

But this one was pretty good too.

“It was great seeing you, Mom,” said Mullins. “It’s a beautiful day today, you made my day.”

Anyone curious about their loved one’s facility opening for outdoor visitation is encouraged to contact that place of care.

Here are the state guidelines in order to maintain outdoor visitation in Indiana.