PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Kids who want to learn how to sew are welcome to an event that will teach them just that.

Space is limited, snacks are provided, and the group is called Seams Sew Easy Spark Club. According to Purdue University’s Pike County Extension, people will learn how to:

Thread a needle

Sew on a button

Choosing fabrics

Basic hand stitching

How to use a sewing machine

Complete a sewing project

The event will be held at the Pike County 4-H Exhibit Building located at 801 Main Street in Petersburg. Meetings will be on June 20, 23, 27, and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grades 3 through 8 are welcome, and no one has to be part of 4-H for this. It costs $25 at the first meeting.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact 4-H/HSS Educator Brooke Goble at 812-354-6838 or email bgoble5@purdue.edu.