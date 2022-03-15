INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that’s been signed into law.

The governor’s office says Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill, which gained final legislative approval on March 2. The law goes into effect July 1, and mandates that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings. The legislation was proposed after confrontational school board meetings over the last year saw some boards suspend or restrict public comment sessions. The law says school boards can adopt “reasonable rules,” including time limits for those who speak and the removal of disruptive people.

“When it comes to the critical issue of our children’s education, input and ideas from parents, students, teachers and community stakeholders play an important role,” State Rep. Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville) said. “Listening to feedback helps inform decision making and leads to better policy. While this isn’t an issue in all communities, we have seen some school boards temporarily eliminate public comment and now is the time to act.”