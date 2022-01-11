IN Secretary of Education commends Holcomb’s State of the State Address

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner released this statement commending Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s 2022 State of the State address:

“As we continue to blur the lines between early learning, K-12, higher education, and the workforce, Governor Holcomb is demonstrating Indiana’s commitment to learner-centered, future-focused education. This means ensuring that every student has access to pathways and opportunities for lifelong success.

“Through this commitment, Indiana is currently making a record investment in education, with $1.9 billion in new state funding over the biennium. With these funds, schools are raising teacher pay across the state, and are working to strategically accelerate student learning alongside families and community partners.

“Indiana is committed to bringing Hoosiers together to develop strategies to expand access to quality early learning by launching the Office of Kindergarten Readiness within the Department of Education. The state is also working to better connect Indiana’s educators with high-need roles in areas such as STEM and special education through a statewide supply-and-demand marketplace.

“We are also working to empower all Hoosiers with more data on school and student performance, with Indiana’s new Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard in active development now. We know that our students are so much more than a single test score – and, together, in addition to making sure children can read and have access to other foundational knowledge, we’re also working to make sure students are building important life skills across all grades and all schools.

“Through his address and through his actions, Governor Holcomb is illustrating his commitment to Indiana’s future through education, and most importantly, through our students.”