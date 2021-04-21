IN Senator working on “Endless Frontier Act” targeting tech

(WEHT) — An Indiana senator crosses the political aisle to pursue more investments in science and technology.

Republican Todd Young teamed up with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Endless Frontier Act, which aims to combat China in tech and innovation.

The bill calls for a major focus on several key areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber-security.

The plan is to invest $100 billion over the next 5 years.

It would also enable scholarships and student aid for these areas.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)