INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement after Eli Lilly, an Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company, announced their decision to cap insulin costs at $35 per month.
Party officials claim the announcement is a result of President Biden’s leadership and the work of Democrats in Congress.
The full statement from the Indiana Democratic Party can be read below:
“Eli Lilly’s decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month is a testament to the leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Congress like Representatives André Carson and Frank Mrvan – all of whom have been fighting for affordable healthcare and access to life-saving medications for all Americans.
We applaud Eli Lilly for following Democrats’ lead and taking this important step toward making affordable healthcare more accessible for all. We urge other pharmaceutical companies to join Democrats and prioritize the health and well-being of the American people by working towards providing affordable healthcare for all.”
This announcement is a direct result of President Biden’s leadership and the hard work of Democrats in Congress. Our party will continue to fight for affordable healthcare and access to life-saving medications for all Hoosiers.Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl