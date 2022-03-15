INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Mortgage help is available for Hoosier homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF).

The purpose of the fund is to assist homeowners who are behind on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19. The portal is accepting applications now.

The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded Indiana with $167,921,663 to be used for assistance with mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowners insurance and homeowner/condominium fees of eligible Hoosiers as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF) is designed to promote housing stability and prevent foreclosures across the Hoosier state,” Crouch said. “We are pleased to work with our network of program partners and participating lenders to provide this assistance.”

Applications are being accepting through 877gethope.org. Accommodations can be made for homeowners who would prefer non-electronic applications or who would prefer assistance in completing their online application by calling (877)GET-HOPE.

Those who qualify for IHAF are determined by the U.S. Treasury. Qualified applicants must:

Be a homeowner who is defined as the owner-occupant of a single-family home, condominium, 2-, 3-, or 4-family dwelling or manufactured homes permanently affixed to real property. The home must be located in Indiana and be the homeowner’s primary residence.

Have an income equal to or less than 150% of Area Median Income, adjusted for household size or 100% of the National Median Income, whichever is greater.

Have experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maximum per household IHAF assistance amount is capped at $35,000 and is limited to one time per household. This assistance is paid directly to the mortgage lender and is not considered taxable income.

“IHCDA remains committed to allocating funds from the federal government to Hoosiers in need,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “Housing stability continues to be one of our top priorities as we recover from the pandemic. We look forward to administering this mortgage assistance Hoosiers across the state.”

The following documents may be required in the application:

Income documents.

Acceptable income documents may include paystubs or other wage statements, depository institution (or bank) statements demonstrating regular income, or a statement of income from an employer.

IRS Form 1099s and tax filings (for self-employed applicants only).

Social security, child support, unemployment, and other income statements as applicable.

Mortgage statements or other mortgage documents.

Property tax statements from your city, town or county.

Homeowner’s Insurance statements.

Homeowner or Condo Association fee statements.

IHCDA has additional resources for Hoosiers in need of assistance in addition to the IHAF program: