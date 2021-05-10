Indiana AG calls dismissal of lawsuit against Archdiocese a ‘win for religious liberty’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana’s attorney general calls the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Indianapolis Archdiocese a win for religious liberty.

An Indiana court dismissed the lawsuit of a gay teacher. The teacher says he was fired from Cathedral High School because of his marriage after the Archdiocese of Indianapolis instructed the school to adhere to Catholic marriage doctrine or no longer be recognized as Catholic.

His husband is also a teacher at Brebeuf Jesuit, but that school refused to fire him. The Archdiocese said it no longer recognizes Brebeuf as a Catholic institution.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said questions of religious doctrine should be left to churches.

“As we argued in the brief we filed with the court, questions of religious doctrine should be left to churches. When courts unnecessarily entangle themselves in these matters, they threaten the autonomy of churches and the free exercise of religious liberty. Catholic schools and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese have every right to require staff to teach and uphold Catholic teachings. Such religious liberty is one of the most fundamental aspects of American life.” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

