INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”

Attorney General Rokita quickly took the rapper’s side, attacking national news outlets and defending Ye’s Twitter banter. Rokita shared an MSNBC article that criticized Ye, commenting on it with a caption that read:

“The constant hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high. They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood.”

Rokita also defended Ye for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt in a tweet that said:

“Kanye’s message in this instance is fair and accurate, & regardless, he is entitled to his opinion. The media will steamroll anyone if they do not kowtow to their way of thinking.“

Multiple tweets followed in the thread from Rokita, of which read:

“According to them, you’re not thinking correctly if you don’t completely agree with them. The left is dividing us, not uniting us.”

“My post was specifically and clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites, not anything to do with other comments. I have an obvious, clear and substantial Congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish community and Israel.”

After learning about this, the Indiana Democratic Party chose not to stay quiet. The organization issued the following statement:

“All instances of antisemitism and hate need to be condemned, and Todd Rokita’s comments are disgusting and beneath any person holding elected office. This is just one more example of Rokita running to be the Indiana Republican Party’s biggest extremist, and his political stunt is another reminder the GOP puts its out-of-touch agenda first, Indiana’s future last.” – Drew Anderson, IDP Spokesperson