Indiana AG: High court should reverse birth certificate case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court ruling that allowed both members of same-sex couples in Indiana to be listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates.

Attorney General Curtis Hill’s petition follows a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case that originally involved Ashlee and Ruby Henderson, a gay married couple from Lafayette who challenged Indiana’s birth records law. Other couples later joined the case.

The Hendersons’ attorney expects Hill’s brief to be discussed during a Dec. 11 conference by the high court.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: